LONDON May 29 Their dreams of a maiden Heineken Cup success having been brutally ended by Toulon, Saracens are desperate to ensure their impressive season does not end without silverware when they meet Northampton in Saturday's English Premiership final.

Saracens, playing in their first final of Europe's elite club competition, failed to fire in Cardiff as fellow big-spenders Toulon defended their title with a ruthless 23-6 victory.

The London-based club finished the Premiership regular season on top of the table and having eased past Harlequins in the semi-finals are desperate to repeat their 2010-11 title and send captain and former England lock Steve Borthwick into retirement on a high.

"A lot of great work has been done this season, so to end it without a trophy would be very disappointing," centre Brad Barritt said.

"The team is as hungry as ever. It didn't happen for us (against Toulon) but we will try our best to make amends this weekend.

"There is still a huge amount to play for, but Northampton are very willing and able finalists who did well to finish number two in the league. We are going to have to really perform to pull it out of the bag.

"It's a great opportunity to finish the season with a trophy, and if we can do that, we will look back on this as a very successful season."

The match at Twickenham will be the last for 34-year-old Borthwick, a former England captain, before he takes up a role as forwards coach for Japan.

Having made his debut in the 1998-99 season with Bath, Borthwick has played a record 264 Premiership games.

Flyhalf Owen Farrell should be fit to play having hurt an ankle during the Toulon loss, but front-rower Mako Vunipola is highly doubtful after injuring his knee, a blow which could also force him out of England's tour of New Zealand.

NORTHAMPTON BUOYED

While Saracens' hopes of European glory ended in disappointment, Northampton should be buoyed by Friday's 30-16 victory over Bath in the Amlin Challenge Cup, the continent's second-tier competition.

The Saints are gunning for their first Premiership title, having been runners-up to Leicester last season, and are aiming to become the first team since Wasps in 2003 to win the domestic championship and Amlin Cup double.

"We've really pushed on and to get a cup under our belts already has given us a lot of confidence," Wales wing George North, who touched down in the narrow semi-final win over holders Leicester, told the club website (www.northamptonsaints.co.uk).

"We know Saracens are a good side though and it's hard to read too much into their game last weekend. Toulon are one of the best squads in world rugby, at a club or international level, and really turned it on.

"Saracens have been the form side in the Premiership all season so for us, we've really got to turn the taps up and go in hard on Saturday."

Saracens won their last meeting between the sides in April, ending a four-match losing streak against Saturday's opponents.

A late decision will be made on captain and hooker Dylan Hartley, who has not played since fracturing a shoulder in late March.

