LONDON May 31 Northampton were crowned English rugby champions for the first time on Saturday when they beat Saracens 24-20 after extra time in a thunderous and truly dramatic final to complete a memorable double having won the Amlin Challenge Cup a week ago.

Northampton, beaten by Leicester in last year's final, led 14-9 after tries by Ben Foden and Ken Pisi with Saracens, who lost to Toulon in last Saturday's Heineken Cup final, in touch with three Owen Farrell penalties.

Saracens levelled with a try by Marcelo Bosch but replacement flyhalf Charlie Hodgson sent the conversion against the post, sending the final to extra time for the first time.

Saracens looked to have won it when two Hodgson penalties had them 20-17 up but replacement Alex Waller managed to squeeze through a mass of players in the final seconds and, after an agonising wait, the television match official ruled the try good.

