LONDON May 16 After a nail-biting afternoon of fluctuating fortunes and nervous calculations, Leicester and Saracens snatched the final qualifying berths for English rugby's Premiership playoffs on Saturday and Exeter missed out on points difference.

Champions Northampton and Bath were assured of home semi-finals but Leicester -- who have made the playoffs every year since the system was introduced 11 years ago -- Exeter and Saracens began the day in the hunt for the other two slots.

In normal circumstances, Leicester looked to have the most difficult game -- an east Midlands derby against Northampton -- but, with top slot assured for the Saints, the visitors opted to rest half their first team.

Leicester, despite a late wobble, took advantage by winning 22-14 to finish third and secure an away semi-final against Bath next weekend.

Saracens always looked likely to get the big win they needed and duly delivered, thrashing hosts London Welsh 68-17 to make it 22 defeats out of 22 for the promoted club who endured a horror season.

Saracens will visit Northampton in the other semi in a repeat of last year's final. This year's Twickenham decider takes place on May 30.

Exeter, promoted to the top flight five years ago, were bidding for a place in the playoffs for the first time but although they thumped Sale 44-16 it was not enough

They finished alongside Leicester and Saracens on 68 points, but had to settle for fifth on points difference.

They do have the consolation of a place in next year's European Champions Cup, alongside Wasps, who pipped Sale.

To complete Sale's miserable day, former England winger Mark Cueto's final professional game ended prematurely when the Premiership's leading try-scorer was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on nine minutes from time at Exeter. (Editing by Ed Osmond)