LONDON May 23 England flyhalf Owen Farrell kicked 19 points to lead Saracens to the Premiership Final with an enthralling 29-24 victory against table-topping Northampton in their playoff semi-final at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

Farrell lost his position as England's first choice playmaker to Bath's George Ford before the Six Nations due to injury but provided a timely reminder of his metronomic goal-kicking to lead his side to a second successive Twickenham showpiece.

In a full-blooded start Saracens -- who finished fourth in the table, eight points adrift of Northampton -- took a third-minute lead through David Strettle's try.

Northampton have built their success this season upon the foundations laid by their dominant forward pack and, boosted by the return of England duo Dylan Hartley and Courtney Lawes, levelled in the 14th minute through a penalty try.

Farrell and Stephen Myler traded two penalty goals apiece as halftime arrived with the evenly matched sides -- who contested last season's final -- locked at 13-13.

A Myler penalty gave Saints their first lead of the match in the 45th minute but within three minutes Jamie George drove over from close range to regain the lead for the visitors.

Farrell's conversion and a penalty handed his side a seven-point lead midway through the half before England flanker Tom Wood pulled a try back to cut the gap to two points.

Farrell though landed two further penalties to put the game beyond Northampton meaning Myler's late penalty was in vain.

