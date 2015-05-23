* Bath into final for first time since 2004

LONDON, May 23 Clinical Bath blasted Leicester 47-10 on Saturday to reach the English Premiership final for the first time since 2004 and will now face Saracens in the decider next week after last year's runners-up beat holders Northampton 29-24 away.

Wing Matt Banahan became the first man to score a hat-trick of tries in a playoff semi-final as seven-try Bath scored almost every time they got in sight of the line, while Leicester had more ball and territory but looked desperately short of ideas.

Bath, who were last crowned champions in 1996 before the post-season playoff system was introduced, have played exciting, attacking rugby all season, not least when they hammered Leicester 45-0 in September, and hit the ground running on Saturday when Banahan crossed the line after two minutes.

Bath soaked up everything Leicester threw at them -- though two early missed penalties by Freddie Burns helped their cause -- before breaking out again as Banahan's second and one for Kyle Eastmond had the Recreation Ground rocking as they led 21-3.

Leicester pulled a try back through Tom Youngs just before the break when the hosts were down to 13 after two yellow cards but the pattern continued as they could not find a way through and Bath were clinical, Peter Stringer stretching their lead.

Leicester fell apart in the final 15 minutes as George Ford got in on the act, Banahan got his third and Anthony Watson completed the rout.

"We didn't want to go away from how we've been playing all year," Banahan told BT Sport. "Fortunately it came off and we put a good performance in."

While it has been 11 years since Bath made the final, Saracens will be appearing in their fourth in six years after Owen Farrell's boot made the difference in a tense repeat of last year's final.

Saracens, who finished fourth in the table, eight points adrift of table-topping Northampton, led with an early David Strettle try but there was never much between the two sides who turned round at 13-13 after a penalty try for the Saints.

Jamie George drove over for Saracens but Tom Wood replied to cut the lead to two points.

Farrell, however, showed his usual cool temperament to land two penalties to make the game safe.

He will now go head to head with Bath's Ford, the man who took his England number 10 shirt, in next Saturday's final at Twickenham. (Editing by Douglas Beattie)