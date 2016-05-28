LONDON May 28 Holders Saracens became the first English club to do the European/domestic double since Wasps in 2004 when they withstood a battling second-half Exeter fightback to win the Premiership final 28-20 at Twickenham on Saturday.

Saracens, crowned European champions two weeks ago, looked in total control when they led 23-6 at halftime after tries by Duncan Taylor and Chris Wyles and three penalties and two conversions by Owen Farrell rewarded their territorial dominance.

Underdogs Exeter, in their fifth season since gaining promotion and less than 20 years since they were effectively a semi-professional fourth division club, grabbed a foothold with a Jack Yeandle pushover try 10 minutes after the restart.

That gave them a huge lift and brilliant handling enabled Jack Nowell to cross seven minutes from time to cut the deficit to three points, only for fullback Alex Goode to hit back for Saracens with their third and effectively decisive try.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)