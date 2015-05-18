LONDON May 18 Wales centre Jamie Roberts has joined English Premiership side Harlequins from next season, the club said on Monday.

"The whole club is ecstatic to have signed a player of Jamie's quality," Harlequins director of rugby Conor O'Shea said in a statement confirming Roberts' switch from French club Racing Metro.

"He is massively ambitious to achieve at both club and international level. As a role model to all of our players, he will be someone we can all learn from."

Roberts, three times a Six Nations champion and a member of the triumphant 2013 British and Irish Lions squad, joined Racing Metro in 2013 after six years with Cardiff Blues.

The 28-year-old, one of the best ball carriers in the business, has earned 69 caps for Wales and was part of the grand slam winning squads in 2008 and 2012 and helped Wales to fourth in the 2011 World Cup.

He said he was excited to be joining Harlequins.

"You look at the calibre of the Harlequins squad and the coaching set up; they are a team that are going to be competing at the top level year in year out and that was a huge factor in my decision to sign," he said.

Roberts is also studying part-time for a Masters degree in Medical Science at Cambridge University. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)