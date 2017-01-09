Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON Jan 9 England flanker Chris Robshaw is likely to be out of action for about 12 weeks after undergoing shoulder surgery on Monday, his club Harlequins said.
The absence will effectively rule Robshaw out of England's Six Nations campaign, with their first game against France scheduled for Feb. 4.
"Chris Robshaw will undergo surgery on his left shoulder today to repair an injury sustained in the match against Worcester Warriors on New Year's day," Harlequins said in a statement.
"He is expected to be out of competitive action for around 12 weeks." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.