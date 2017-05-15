May 15 Premiership side Saracens are leaving nothing to chance as they look to seal their second double in a row by adding the Premiership to their European Champions Cup triumph, Director of Rugby Mark McCall said ahead of their semi-final against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

Saracens became the fourth team to win the Champions Cup in consecutive seasons by beating French side Clermont Auvergne 28-17 in the final on Saturday.

McCall said that the team were now focused on winning the Premiership semi-final and that the coaching staff were already focused on preparations for meeting Exeter.

"As coaches we've all been watching Exeter in some detail since Thursday," he told British media.

"They're one of the hardest-working sides I've watched and a brilliant side as well."

Exeter did not qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions Cup but finished the regular season at second position, seven points ahead of Saracens.

But McCall is leaving nothing to chance.

"We'll put the best team out, for definite," he said.