LONDON Nov 11 Semesa Rokoduguni is out of England's international against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday, with Marland Yarde replacing the Bath wing in the squad, head coach Stuart Lancaster announced on Tuesday.

Rokoduguni, who made his debut in last week's 24-21 defeat by New Zealand, injured his thigh and Lancaster believes there is not enough time for him to recover to face the Springboks.

That is the only change to the 23 players selected to face the All Blacks, although James Haskell is added to the squad as cover for Tom Wood, who was unable to take a full part in Tuesday's training.

"Tom is still sore from the weekend and sat out training so we are including five back rows to give us options before we announce the side on Thursday morning," Lancaster said.

"The players have responded well and we've had a good few days' training," he added.

"Roko did some limited training this morning but is unlikely to fully recover from his thigh injury in time for the game, so Marland is in the group."

Squad:

Forwards: Dave Attwood, Kieran Brookes, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Matt Mullan, David Wilson, Ben Morgan, Chris Robshaw, Billy Vunipola, Rob Webber, Tom Wood.

Backs: Brad Barritt, Mike Brown, Danny Care, Kyle Eastmond, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonny May, Anthony Watson, Marland Yarde, Ben Youngs. (Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)