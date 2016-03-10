Rugby-Former Wales scrum-half Phillips announces retirement
April 11 Former Wales scrum-half Mike Phillips on Tuesday announced he will retire from professional rugby at the end of this season.
LONDON, March 10 England rugby union coach Eddie Jones on Thursday named an unchanged starting 15 to face Wales at Twickenham on Saturday:
Backs:
15-Mike Brown (Harlequins)
14-Anthony Watson (Bath)
13-Jonathan Joseph (Bath)
12-Owen Farrell (Saracens)
11-Jack Nowell (Exeter)
10-George Ford (Bath)
9-Ben Youngs (Leicester)
Forwards:
1-Joe Marler (Harlequins)
2-Dylan Hartley (captain, Northampton)
3-Dan Cole (Leicester)
4-Maro Itoje (Saracens)
5-George Kruis (Saracens)
6-Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)
7-James Haskell (Wasps)
8-Billy Vunipola (Saracens)
Replacements
16-Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter)
17-Mako Vunipola (Saracens)
18-Kieran Brookes (Northampton)
19-Joe Launchbury (Wasps)
20-Jack Clifford (Harlequins)
21-Danny Care (Harlequins)
22-Manu Tuilagi (Leicester)
23-Elliot Daly (Wasps) (Editing by: Ossian Shine)
April 11 Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.