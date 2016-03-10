(Adds detail, Welsh squad)

LONDON, March 10 England rugby union coach Eddie Jones on Thursday named an unchanged starting 15 to face Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Australian made four changes to the matchday 23 that beat Ireland, with Manu Tuilagi replacing Alex Goode, Kieran Brookes replacing Northampton team mate Paul Hill and Luke Cowan-Dickie coming in for the injured Jamie George.

Joe Launchbury is fit again and replaces Courtney Lawes.

"We've picked our best 23 to get the job done on Saturday. The squad have prepared well this week and I'm happy with how things have progressed," Jones said.

"It was a tight call between Kieran Brookes and Paul Hill... but Kieran gets the nod for Saturday. It is a shame that Jamie George misses out through injury and we wish him well in his recovery, but it provides a great opportunity for Luke Cowan-Dickie to show what he's about."

With three wins from three, England top the Six Nations standings with six points, a point ahead of Wales.

"There is a huge amount to play for on Saturday and we are looking forward to being back at home in front of a vocal Twickenham crowd," Jones said.

Wales earlier this week also named an unchanged starting line-up.

England: Mike Brown, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Jack Nowell, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Dylan Hartley (captain), Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Chris Robshaw, James Haskell, Billy Vunipola Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Kieran Brookes, Joe Launchbury, Jack Clifford, Danny Care, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly

Wales: Liam Williams, Alex Cuthbert, Jonathan Davies, Jamie Roberts, George North, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Scott Baldwin, Samson Lee, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Sam Warburton (captain), Toby Faletau Replacements: Ken Owens, Paul James, Tomas Francis, Luke Charteris, Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb, Rhys Priestland, Gareth Anscombe (Editing by: Ossian Shine, editing by David Evans)