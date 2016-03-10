LONDON, March 10 England coach Eddie Jones has named an unchanged starting side for the Six Nations clash with Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

Leicester's powerhouse centre Manu Tuilagi, who has not played for England since June 2014 because of injury and disciplinary issues, will be on the bench.

Victory for England would virtually seal the title, although a Welsh win would throw it wide open.

Jones said he was expecting England's biggest test so far since he took charge.

"Wales have been the benchmark in terms of strength and conditioning in Europe for probably the last five or six seasons under Warren Gatland," he told a news conference.

"Warren's sides are well known for their physicality and he's been able to achieve that with Wales. We acknowledge they're right at the top of the tree in terms of conditioning."

With Tuilagi on the bench, Jones has an extra weapon up his sleeve should England need a different approach.

"Manu brings power and pace. He ran a couple of beautiful lines at training yesterday where he just scythed through our defence," he said.

"He's a very valuable acquisition off the bench, he's in good spirits and keen to play well for England."

Team: 15-Mike Brown (Harlequins), 14-Anthony Watson (Bath), 13-Jonathan Joseph (Bath), 12-Owen Farrell (Saracens), 11-Jack Nowell (Exeter), 10-George Ford (Bath), 9-Ben Youngs (Leicester); 8-Billy Vunipola (Saracens), 7-James Haskell (Wasps), 6-Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), 5-George Kruis (Saracens), 4-Maro Itoje (Saracens), 3-Dan Cole (Leicester), 2-Dylan Hartley (captain, Northampton), 1-Joe Marler (Harlequins).