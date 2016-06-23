Rugby-France team to face England on Saturday
PARIS, Feb 2 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday:
SYDNEY, June 23 England coach Eddie Jones named the following team to play Australia in the third and final test in Sydney on Saturday.
England have won the series 2-0.
15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Jack Nowell, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs 8- Billy Vunipola, 7-Teimana Harrison, 6-Chris Robshaw, 5-George Kruis, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Mako Vunipola
Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Paul Hill, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Courtney Lawes, 21-Jack Clifford, 22-Danny Care, 23-Elliot Daly (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON, Feb 2 Fraser Brown will get a rare start at hooker for Scotland in their opening Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday, with 102-cap Ross Ford covering from the bench, coach Vern Cotter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Wales coach Rob Howley has gone for the tried and tested for Sunday's Six Nations opener in Italy as he opted not to include any of the seven uncapped players in his tournament squad in the matchday 23 announced on Thursday.