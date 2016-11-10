BAGSHOT, England Nov 10 Elliot Daly will make his first start for England, after five appearances off the bench, after being named on Thursday at outside centre for Saturday's clash with South Africa at Twickenham.

The slippery Wasps man received the nod ahead of regular 13 Jonathan Joseph, who has been battling a groin injury but is named among the replacements.

Flanker Tom Wood and winger Jonny May make their first appearances since last year's World Cup as coach Eddie Jones was forced into a raft of changes due to injuries.

Joe Launchbury and Courtney Lawes will lock the scrum in the absence of Mario Itoje and George Kruis.

An uncapped trio of prop Kyle Sinckler, number eight Nathan Hughes and centre Ben Te'o were named among the replacements.

South Africa, who have not lost to England for 10 years, name their team later on Thursday.

England team:

15-Mike Brown, 14-Marland Yarde, 13-Elliot Daly, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Jonny May, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 8- Billy Vunipola, 7-Tom Wood, 6-Chris Robshaw, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 1-Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Kyle Sinckler 19-Dave Attwood, 20-Nathan Hughes, 21-Danny Care, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Jonathan Joseph. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)