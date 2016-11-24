BAGSHOT, England Nov 24 Lock George Kruis will start for England against Argentina on Saturday less than a month after undergoing ankle surgery in one of four changes announced by Eddie Jones on Thursday.

Kruis had expected to miss the entire autumn series after the operation to remove two pieces of floating bone but recovered quicker than expected and starts alongside Courtney Lawes in place of the suspended Joe Launchbury.

Flanker Tom Wood, fullback Mike Brown and winger Jonny May, who all missed last week's demolition of Fiji, return to the starting team for the Twickenham clash.

Semesa Rokoduguni was left out of the squad despite his man-of-the-match performance in last week's demolition of Fiji and is replaced by May, with Elliot Daly, normally a centre, having another run on the left wing.

Teimana Harrison is named among the replacements in place of Nathan Hughes in an otherwise unchanged bench.

England are seeking their 12th win in a row under Jones following November victories over South Africa and Fiji and complete their autumn series against Australia next week.

"This game against Argentina is a big step up for us as they were probably the second best team in the Rugby Championship and played some exceptional rugby," Jones said.

"They are a quality team, have power in the forwards, speed and guile in the backs as well as great experience.

"We appreciate they have threats across the field and they have always been a physical, tough side. They still have their set-piece armoury in the scrum and lineouts so we're looking forward to a great game of rugby against them."

England team:

15-Mike Brown, 14-Jonny May, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Tom Wood, 6-Chris Robshaw, 5-George Kruis, 4-Courtney Lawes, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 1-Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Kyle Sinckler 19-Charlie Ewels, 20-Teimana Harrison, 21-Danny Care, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Henry Slade. (Editing by Julien Pretot)