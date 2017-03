LONDON May 15 England centre Manu Tuilagi will not play in this year's World Cup after being convicted of three charges of assault and one of criminal damage, the RFU and his club Leicester said on Friday.

"England coach Stuart Lancaster has spoken to Manu and informed him that, in the light of his conduct and subsequent conviction, he will not be considered for selection for England's Elite Playing Squads until January 2016," a joint statement said.

Tuilagi has not played since October due to a groin injury, missing the November internationals and the Six Nations championship.

The World Cup starts on Sept. 18.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)