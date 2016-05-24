May 24 Centre Manu Tuilagi has withdrawn from England's squad for next month's three-test series in Australia due to a hamstring injury, the Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday.

Tuilagi returned to the England side during this year's Six Nations following a succession of injury and disciplinary problems.

He was named on Sunday in coach Eddie Jones's 32-man squad for the tour Down Under despite picking up an injury playing for Leicester in the Premiership semi-final against Saracens on Saturday.

"It's bad luck for Manu so close to the tour but it provides a great opportunity for someone else," Jones said in a statement on the RFU website (www.englandrugby.com).

The 25-year-old has won 26 caps for England since his debut in 2011.