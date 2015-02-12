LONDON Feb 12 England prop David Wilson has been ruled out of the Six Nations due a neck injury, the English Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old tighthead will undergo surgery this week to relieve pressure on a nerve problem.

"It is really unfortunate for Davey and disappointing for us to lose him for the Six Nations," England coach Stuart Lancaster said in a statement on the RFU website.

"However, it was agreed surgery was the best solution to get this issue cleared up."

Wilson, who has played 41 times for his country, started all four November internationals but was unavailable for England's opening Six Nations victory over Wales in Cardiff.

He was replaced by Dan Cole, who returned from injury after a long spell on the sidelines, and the Leicester prop was again named in the team for England's match against Italy at Twickenham on Saturday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)