Nov 12 Former World Cup-winning coach Clive Woodward has criticised the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) treatment of Stuart Lancaster, saying the governing body was wrong to shoulder him with the blame for England's miserable World Cup.

Lancaster, who signed a six-year deal last year, resigned on Wednesday, following an RFU review into why England failed to reach the tournament's knockout phase.

RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie has announced his intention to replace Lancaster with "proven international experience" but Woodward, who led England to World Cup glory in 2003, said the administrator should also be held accountable for the debacle.

"It is so wrong that Lancaster alone seems to have been held responsible for England's failure," Woodward wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

"Those responsible for his appointment, and who have backed him and been happy to reap praise in the good times, should be looking in the mirror today and feeling very uncomfortable over what has happened.

"Instead, Ian Ritchie, the man who appointed Lancaster as head coach and offered the coaches six-year extensions just a year ago, has led the panel to review their performance before recommending to the board that Lancaster step down and he be the man to find the next England coach.

"That man will then report to Ritchie. What business would operate this way?

Woodward, who said he was not interested in returning as England coach, also criticised Ritchie's comments on what he would look for in Lancaster's replacement.

"At Wednesday's news conference, Ritchie confirmed he would lead the search for the next England coach, that Lancaster's replacement would report to him and that he would appoint someone with international coaching experience.

"I simply do not believe Ritchie, who does not know a ruck from a maul, is the right man to lead this appointment, let alone have the new man report into him in the years which follow," said Woodward, who quit as England coach in 2004.

Meanwhile, Will Greenwood, who was part of the 2003 World Cup-winning squad, said Woodward should play a part in the future of English rugby.

"I would like to see Sir Clive Woodward involved in the set-up again," Greenwood wrote in a column for the Daily Telegraph.

"With Woodward at the helm, I would feel confident that the right coaching team would be brought in, and the right structures put in place to return England to the top of the international game. It would be a hell of a statement." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)