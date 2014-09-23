Rugby-Crusaders make another great escape against Blues
March 17 The Canterbury Crusaders continued their series of great escapes with a 33-24 comeback win over the Auckland Blues in their Super Rugby match in Christchurch on Friday.
LONDON, Sept 23 England hooker Tom Youngs has been ruled out of the Autumn internationals because of a shoulder injury, Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill said on Tuesday.
Youngs was injured during Leicester's 45-0 defeat by Bath in the English Premiership at the weekend.
England face New Zealand, South Africa, Samoa and Australia in November.
"He had surgery on Monday and it will probably be three months," Cockerill told BBC Radio Leicester.
Youngs has 17 England caps and a Lions tour under his belt, having made his international debut two years ago against Fiji. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)
March 17 Highlights from week four of Super Rugby
March 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 33 Blues (New Zealand) 24 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 4 0 102 84 0 16 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 3 0 91 59 2 14 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 2 0 172 49 2 10 4. Blues (New Zealand) 4 1 0 118 108 2 6 5. Highlanders (New