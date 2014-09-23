LONDON, Sept 23 England hooker Tom Youngs has been ruled out of the Autumn internationals because of a shoulder injury, Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill said on Tuesday.

Youngs was injured during Leicester's 45-0 defeat by Bath in the English Premiership at the weekend.

England face New Zealand, South Africa, Samoa and Australia in November.

"He had surgery on Monday and it will probably be three months," Cockerill told BBC Radio Leicester.

Youngs has 17 England caps and a Lions tour under his belt, having made his international debut two years ago against Fiji.