LONDON, June 10 Toulon were drawn on Tuesday to meet Leicester Tigers, Ulster and Scarlets in the pool stages of rugby's new competition, the European Champions Cup, that begins in October.

The Heineken Cup has been scrapped after 19 seasons in a shake-up of European rugby. French champions Toulon beat Saracens in the old competition's final match last month.

The new tournament involves 20 teams from the six main rugby-playing nations, settling a long-running dispute about the format which threatened to tear northern hemisphere rugby apart.

Saracens, who also lost the English Premiership final to Northampton, face Munster, Clermont Auvergne and Sale Sharks while the Saints will play Racing Metro, Ospreys and Benetton Treviso in the pool stages.

Draw:

Pool One: Saracens, Munster, Clermont Auvergne, Sale Sharks.

Pool Two: Leinster, Castres, Harlequins, London Wasps.

Pool Three: Toulon, Leicester Tigers, Ulster, Scarlets.

Pool Four: Glasgow Warriors, Montpellier, Bath, Toulouse.

Pool Five: Northampton Saints, Racing Metro, Ospreys, Benetton Treviso.

First round matches on Oct. 16-17-18-19 (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)