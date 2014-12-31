HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week three
March 11 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
LONDON Dec 31 Former England international Delon Armitage has launched an appeal against his 12-week ban for abusing spectators after Toulon's European Cup clash with Leicester earlier this month.
"RC Toulon player, Delon Armitage, has lodged an appeal against the 12-week suspension imposed on him by an independent Disciplinary Committee as a result of a misconduct complaint following his club's Champions Cup match against Leicester Tigers," the competition's organisers said in a statement.
The appeal will be heard in London on Jan. 8.
Armitage's ban was extended from eight weeks to 12 by the disciplinary committee because he had been banned previously for another post-match altercation. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by xxx)
March 11 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
WELLINGTON, March 12 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will be holding his breath over the next few days as a number of players in contention to play the British and Irish Lions in June were all injured in the latest round of Super Rugby.
BUENOS AIRES, March 11 Jaguares flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored 21 points and his place kicking proved the difference as the Argentine side beat the Lions 36-24 in their first home match at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.