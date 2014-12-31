LONDON Dec 31 Former England international Delon Armitage has launched an appeal against his 12-week ban for abusing spectators after Toulon's European Cup clash with Leicester earlier this month.

"RC Toulon player, Delon Armitage, has lodged an appeal against the 12-week suspension imposed on him by an independent Disciplinary Committee as a result of a misconduct complaint following his club's Champions Cup match against Leicester Tigers," the competition's organisers said in a statement.

The appeal will be heard in London on Jan. 8.

Armitage's ban was extended from eight weeks to 12 by the disciplinary committee because he had been banned previously for another post-match altercation. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by xxx)