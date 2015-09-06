LONDON, Sept 6 Fiji thumped Canada 47-18 in a Rugby World Cup warm-up on Sunday to leave watching England coaches Stuart Lancaster and Andy Farrell plenty to ponder before they meet the Pacific Islanders to open the tournament.

Scrumhalf Niko Matawalu and winger Waisea Nayacalevu scored two tries apiece at The Stoop, home of Harlequins and in the shadow of Twickenham where Fiji will hope to stun England in their Pool A match on Sept. 18.

Metuisela Talebula added a fifth try to underline the potency of the Fijian backs and wing Nemani Nadolo kicked 22 points.

Canada, who are in Pool D along with France, Ireland, Italy and Romania, hit back with tries from Conor Trainor and two from Phil Mackenzie.

The Canadians begin their campaign against Ireland in Cardiff on Sept. 19. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)