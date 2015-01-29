PARIS Jan 29 Former England flanker Steffon Armitage was still under police custody on Thursday over an alleged attack, his Toulon club said.

"RC Toulon yesterday learned that two of their players, Xavier Chiocci and Steffon Armitage, were in custody," the Top 14 club said in a statement.

"Xavier Chiocci's custody ended on Wednesday night and no charges were brought against him. Steffon Armitage's custody lasted through the night and a decision is to be made on Thursday."

Local radio France Bleu reported that both players were arrested on Wednesday in relation to an incident involving a 30-year-old man last month after Toulon had beaten Leicester in the European Champions Cup.

"RC Toulon are awaiting the results of the investigation and, if need be, will impose the necessary sanctions to preserve their core values," Toulon added. Armitage, one of the key men in Toulon's rise to the top of the French and European game, remains frozen out of the England team because of the Rugby Football Union's rule against selecting overseas based players.

