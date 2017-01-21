Rugby-London Welsh kicked out of Championship after cash crisis
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
PARIS Jan 21 France centre Wesley Fofana's participation in next month's Six Nations looks in doubt after the Clermont player suffered a possible Achilles injury in a Champions Cup game against Exeter on Saturday.
"We'll have to see after the medical checks but it does not look good at all," Clermont coach Franck Azema told BeIN Sport after his team's 48-26 win in their final Pool 5 game.
Fofana, one of France's most highly rated players, sustained the injury on his own at the end of the first half.
He was unable to put his left foot on the ground as he left the pitch.
France start their Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on Feb. 4. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neville Dalton)
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.
LONDON, Jan 23 England's new vision coach believes modern rugby players spend so much time looking at smartphones they are less skillful and not as aware of what is happening on the pitch around them.