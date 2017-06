PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.

The clubs, which have both struggled this season in France's premier Top 14 league, said in statements on their websites that the merger would create a new, stronger club that could enjoy a bigger fanbase in the French capital. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)