PARIS Nov 22 Argentina kicked four drop goals, including three by flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez, to upset France 18-13 and close their European tour with two wins in three tests on Saturday.

France centre Wesley Fofana scored the only try just before the hour was up but the Pumas solid defence limited the hosts chances to score after they changed ends 15-3 down.

Argentina stunned the French by putting over four drop goals, with Sanchez's hat-trick and one from centre Juan Martin Hernandez. Sanchez also kicked two penalties.

France were fresh from a 40-15 win over Fiji followed by a 29-26 win over Australia while Argentina, having lost in Scotland two weeks ago, beat Italy 20-18 in their last outing. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken ferris)