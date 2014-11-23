* Argentina finish November tour with two wins

* Fofana scores only try of test for France

* Pumas flyhalf Sanchez kicks three drop goals (Adds quotes)

PARIS, Nov 22 Argentina confirmed they are a bete noir for France when they play in Paris by kicking four drop goals, including three from flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez, for an 18-13 upset victory on Saturday.

The Pumas had lost on their three previous visits to France but made it three straight wins in the capital after twice beating the hosts at the 2007 World Cup where they came third.

France, fresh from a 40-15 win over Fiji and a 29-26 victory over Australia, fought back in the second half and scored the only try through centre Wesley Fofana.

But, having changed ends 15-3 down, they found the Argentine defence too strong and did not get enough breaks to turn the match their way despite more possession.

Argentina stunned the French with three drop goals in the first half, including one from centre Juan Martin Hernandez, and two penalties by Sanchez, who finished with 15 points.

"We were right out of it for the first half hour, we were dominated ... and denied the ball. They scored four drops which show our lapses in defensive pressing," France coach Philippe Saint Andre told reporters.

"Then in the second half there's nothing to say, we dominated, we had control of the ball, we scored a try and had a second one refused.

"We're not surprised by the Argentines' performance... They control possession even against South Africa, the All Blacks, Australia.

"We realise we can't manage to string three top level performances together."

'GREAT DEFENCE'

It was an encouraging year-ending result for Argentina who secured their maiden Rugby Championship win against Australia in October and beat Italy 20-18 last week.

"We're thrilled. It was a victory that had a bit of everything," Pumas coach Daniel Hourcade said.

"In the first half we played well, to a high standard, and we had a great defence throughout the match. The first half substitutions complicated us towards the end but the team defended well, with heart."

While Argentina were in fine kicking form, France flyhalf Camille Lopez and their South African-born fullback Scott Spedding both missed penalties in the first half.

France got on the scoreboard with a penalty by Lopez before halftime but the Pumas pulled away again six minutes into the second half when Sanchez slotted his third drop goal.

The home side had something to cheer when Fofana went over for the try, taking a short pass by replacement scrumhalf Rory Kockott with Lopez converting.

Kockott then put over a penalty which left France, who spurned two kickable penalties in the dying minutes, needing a converted try for victory but when Spedding was held up over the line at the death, it sparked wild celebrations among the Pumas. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris/Greg Stutchbury)