PARIS Feb 4 New France coach Guy Noves made a bold choice when he picked Sevens stalwart Virimi Vakatawa in a new-look team to face Italy in their opening Six Nations game at home on Saturday.

Wing Vakatawa, who has not played any 15-man rugby since 2013, will make his first appearance in a side containing four uncapped players.

Sebastien Bezy also makes his debut at scrumhalf and will pair up with number 10 Jules Plisson in the absence of the injured Morgan Parra and Francois Trinh-Duc who was deemed not fit enough when Noves assembled his squad last month.

Centre Jonathan Danty and lock Paul Jedrasiak are the other uncapped played that Noves, who took over from Philippe Saint-Andre after last year's World Cup, picked on Thursday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)