PARIS Feb 6 Virimi Vakatawa and Jules Plisson shone in a new-look France team who secured a hard-fought 23-21 victory over Italy in their Six Nations opener on Saturday.

Coach Guy Noves made a winning start as sevens stalwart Vakatawa, who had not played 15-man rugby in over two years, scored the first try from the wing.

Damien Chouly and Hugo Bonneval also crossed the line and flyhalf Plisson kicked a conversion and two penalties.

Italy responded with tries by Sergio Parisse and Carlo Canna, who also added a drop goal, a penalty and a conversion. Kelly Haimona kicked a penalty.

The Stade de France was under tight security as the gates reopened for the first time since last year's Paris attacks when assaults on bars, restaurants, a concert hall and outside the stadium killed 130 people on Nov. 15. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)