PARIS Feb 11 France manager Guy Noves has made six changes to his side for Saturday's Six Nations match at home to Ireland.

Props Jefferson Poirot and Uini Atonio, lock Alexandre Flanquart, flanker Yacouba Camara, centre Maxime Mermoz and wing Teddy Thomas come in for Eddy Ben Arous, Rabah Slimani, Paul Jedrasiak, Louis Picamoles, Gael Fickou and Hugo Bonneval.

"In modern rugby, there is no starter or replacements. It's more of a relay. It's not a sanction. Of course the players are evaluated but we also want to see the players in the squad play," Noves told a news conference on Thursday.

New-look France, in Noves' first match in charge, scraped a 23-21 victory over Italy in their tournament opener on Saturday, rallying from 18-10 down.

Scrumhalf Sebastien Bezy, who made his debut against the Italians, will again start alongside flyhalf Jules Plisson who kicked a long-range winning penalty with five minutes left.

"We have to show the whole squad that we trust them," Noves added.

Team:

1-Jefferson Poirot, 2-Guilhem Guirado (captain), 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Alexandre Flanquart, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Wenceslas Lauret, 7-Yacouba Camara, 8-Damien Chouly, 9-Sebastien Bezy, 10-Jules Plisson, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Jonathan Danty, 13-MaximeMermoz, 14-Teddy Thomas, 15-Maxime Medard Replacements:

16-Camille Chat, 17-Rabah Slimani, 18-Eddy Ben Arous, 19-Paul Jedrasiak, 20-Loann Goujon, 21-Maxime Machenaud, 22-Jean-Marc Doussain, 23-Hugo Bonneval (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Justin Palmer)