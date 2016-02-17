PARIS Feb 17 Flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc has been recalled to the France squad to face Wales in the Six Nations after recovering from injury, the French federation (FFR) said on Wednesday.

The Montpellier player, who was omitted from last year's World Cup squad by Philippe Saint-Andre, is new manager Guy Noves's favourite flyhalf.

He missed the first two Six Nations games due to a shin injury.

Trinh-Duc will be in competition with Jules Plisson for a place in the starting lineup against Wales on Feb. 26.

After being knocked out by New Zealand with a record defeat in the World Cup quarter-finals, France started their Six Nations campaign with narrow home wins over Italy (23-21) and Ireland (10-9).

