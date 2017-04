PARIS Jan 20 La Rochelle lock Loann Goujon has been called up to the France squad to replace the injured Louis Picamoles ahead of Les Bleus's six Nations opening game against Scotland, the French federation said on Tuesday.

Picamoles picked up a thigh injury in Toulouse's 35-18 European Champions Cup defeat against Bath last weekend.

France start their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at the Stafe de France on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)