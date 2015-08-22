PARIS Aug 22 Frederic Michalak became France's all-time leading points scorer as his side beat England 25-20 in a World Cup warmup match on Saturday.

France opened the scoring after three minutes when fullback Scott Spedding converted a penalty given away carelessly by Luther Burrell.

The home side extended their lead with a succession of first-half penalties and the unerring Michalak booted five penalties in the game.

A try by Yoann Huget on 46 minutes gave France a 20-6 lead that England never looked like clawing back in spite of two late touchdowns from Danny Cipriani and Jonathan Joseph.

The World Cup in England and Wales starts next month.