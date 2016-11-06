PARIS Nov 6 France called up Clermont wing Noa Nakaitaci for the first time in a year on Sunday for their opening Autumn international against Samoa next weekend.

Nakaitaci has been in ominous form this season, scoring nine tries in as many starts in all competitions.

It is the first time he has been called up by coach Guy Noves, who took over from Philippe Saint-Andre after last year's World Cup debacle, when France were knocked out by New Zealand in a record 62-13 defeat.

That was Nakaitaci's last game for his country.

His presence in the 32-man squad means that Toulon centre Maxime Mermoz has dropped out of the group.

France take on Samoa in Toulouse on Nov. 12, before hosting Australia and New Zealand at the Stade de France on Nov. 19 and 26 respectively.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)