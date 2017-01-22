PARIS Jan 22 France coach Guy Noves called up the uncapped Henry Chavancy into his Six Nations squad on Sunday after centre Wesley Fofana was ruled out with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Racing Metro's Chavancy, 28, is one of five uncapped players in the group ahead of a much-anticipated opener against England at Twickenham on Feb. 4.

Fofana, one of France's key players, sustained the injury in Clermont's 48-26 Champions Cup win against Exeter on Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)