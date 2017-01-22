Rugby-London Welsh kicked out of Championship after cash crisis
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
PARIS Jan 22 France coach Guy Noves called up the uncapped Henry Chavancy into his Six Nations squad on Sunday after centre Wesley Fofana was ruled out with a ruptured Achilles tendon.
Racing Metro's Chavancy, 28, is one of five uncapped players in the group ahead of a much-anticipated opener against England at Twickenham on Feb. 4.
Fofana, one of France's key players, sustained the injury in Clermont's 48-26 Champions Cup win against Exeter on Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.
LONDON, Jan 23 England's new vision coach believes modern rugby players spend so much time looking at smartphones they are less skillful and not as aware of what is happening on the pitch around them.