May 29 Having secured consecutive Heineken Cup crowns, French giants Toulon will be aiming to go one better than last season and add the Top 14 championship to their growing trophy cabinet in Jonny Wilkinson's final game.

The French giants claimed their maiden European crown with victory over Clermont Auvergne last season, but were brought back down to earth when they suffered a shock loss to Castres in Paris, their second successive defeat in the domestic final.

Having not won the French top flight since 1992, they will be desperate to end that drought at the third time of asking and enjoy a double celebration following the 23-6 win over Saracens when they again meet Castres in Saturday's decider.

The match will be the final one for former England World Cup-winning flyhalf Wilkinson, who is hanging up his boots at the age of 35 following a glittering 17-year career and will move on to the Toulon coaching staff next season.

Toulon will be strong favourites against Castres having recovered from a shaky start to the season to top the table by one point from Montpellier.

As well as the class of Wilkinson they have top players all over the pitch including back-rower Steffon Armitage, who has caught the eye with a number of strong performances and was named European Player of the Year on Monday.

Castres, who finished sixth after the regular season, will rely on flanker Antonie Claassen and scrumhalf Rory Kockott to provide momentum.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)