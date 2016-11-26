Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
PARIS Nov 26 World champions New Zealand were often on the back foot but a clinical three-try performance helped them beat a wasteful French side 24-19 in their final autumn test at the Stade de France on Saturday.
Flyhalf Beauden Barrett scored a try and kicked nine points, to add to Israel Dagg and Charlie Faumuina's tries, ensuring that the All Blacks, who demolished Les Bleus 62-13 in last year's World Cup, remained unbeaten in Paris since 1973.
Maxime Machenaud kicked two penalties while Baptiste Serin slotted two penalties and a conversion as France, who scored a try through Louis Picamoles, failed to make their first-half domination count.
A week after a narrow loss to Australia, France's improvements under new manager Guy Noves bode well for next year's Six Nations, starting with a tough trip to Twickenham to face Eddie Jones's England. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.