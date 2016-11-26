PARIS Nov 26 World champions New Zealand were often on the back foot but a clinical three-try performance helped them beat a wasteful French side 24-19 in their final autumn test at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Flyhalf Beauden Barrett scored a try and kicked nine points, to add to Israel Dagg and Charlie Faumuina's tries, ensuring that the All Blacks, who demolished Les Bleus 62-13 in last year's World Cup, remained unbeaten in Paris since 1973.

Maxime Machenaud kicked two penalties while Baptiste Serin slotted two penalties and a conversion as France, who scored a try through Louis Picamoles, failed to make their first-half domination count.

A week after a narrow loss to Australia, France's improvements under new manager Guy Noves bode well for next year's Six Nations, starting with a tough trip to Twickenham to face Eddie Jones's England. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)