June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches New Zealand 78 Samoa 0 Tonga 6 Wales 24
PARIS, March 19 A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled amid strong opposition, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday.
"I have decided to give this beautiful project up," Lorenzetti said in a statement.
Stade Francais players began an open-ended strike last week, denouncing what they called a takeover in disguise, while the French federation and the Paris mayor also opposed the merger. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches FRIDAY, JUNE 16 FIXTURES (GMT) New Zealand v Samoa (0800) SATURDAY, JUNE 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Fiji v Italy (0230) Australia v Scotland (0500) Japan v Ireland (0500) South Africa v France (1500) Argentina v England (1915)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between New Zealand and Samoa on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand :