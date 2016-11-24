* All Blacks forced to make injury changes

* Scrumhalf Smith dropped after poor form

* Kaino returns after missing Ireland game

PARIS, Nov 24 All Blacks inside centre Ryan Crotty has returned to the side after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered almost three weeks ago as Steve Hansen named a strong team to face France at Stade de France on Saturday.

Crotty limped off in the All Blacks' 40-29 loss to Ireland in Chicago and subsequently missed their tests against Italy in Rome and the return game against Joe Schmidt's team last week.

Anton Lienert-Brown has shifted out to centre to accommodate Crotty's return and to cover for the suspension that Malakai Fekitoa received last week for a dangerous tackle on Ireland's Simon Zebo.

Scrumhalf Aaron Smith, who was dropped for two matches earlier this year for a tryst with a woman in a public toilet, has been relegated to the bench due to a poor run of form after returning to the starting role following the stand down.

TJ Perenara will start the game instead.

Regular fullback Ben Smith suffered a compound fracture of a finger on his left hand, while openside flanker Sam Cane suffered a high ankle sprain in the game in Dublin and were not considered for the season-ending fixture.

"When it came to selecting this side, we had to make some changes because of injuries, but we also looked to pick the best side possible for what we think will be a titanic battle against the French," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said in a statement.

"It was a very physical match in Dublin on the weekend so we have looked to get this week's preparation spot on -- both mentally and physically -- as we know France will also be looking to impose themselves upon us."

Israel Dagg, who has played his last eight tests on the right wing, has shifted back to his preferred fullback spot in place of Ben Smith, while Matt Todd will start in the number seven jersey, with Ardie Savea coming off the bench.

Teenage utility back Rieko Ioane, who made his debut as a replacement against Italy, should earn his second test cap after he was again named on the bench, to cover the outside backs.

Blindside flanker Jerome Kaino has also returned to the number six jersey after he was ruled out of last week's match in Dublin with a minor calf injury, with his replacement Liam Squire dropping out of this week's matchday squad.

New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Waisake Naholo, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Matt Todd, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-Aaron Smith, 22-Aaron Cruden, 23-Rieko Ioane (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)