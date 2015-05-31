PARIS May 31 Factbox on Guy Noves, who will take over as France coach from Philippe Saint-Andre after this year's World Cup:

* Born Feb.5, 1954 in Toulouse, France

* Playing career:

Noves, a winger, spent his entire career at Toulouse, from 1975-1988, winning the French tite in 1985 and 1986

In 1977, he won the first of seven France caps in a test against New Zealand

* Coaching career:

Named Toulouse coach in 1993

Led the Red and Blacks to the French title in 1994

Thirteen other titles follow until 2012

Guided Toulouse to the European Cup title in 1996, 2003, 2005 and 2010

Turned down the France job in 2011, the year Saint-Andre was named

