Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
PARIS May 31 Factbox on Guy Noves, who will take over as France coach from Philippe Saint-Andre after this year's World Cup:
* Born Feb.5, 1954 in Toulouse, France
* Playing career:
Noves, a winger, spent his entire career at Toulouse, from 1975-1988, winning the French tite in 1985 and 1986
In 1977, he won the first of seven France caps in a test against New Zealand
* Coaching career:
Named Toulouse coach in 1993
Led the Red and Blacks to the French title in 1994
Thirteen other titles follow until 2012
Guided Toulouse to the European Cup title in 1996, 2003, 2005 and 2010
Turned down the France job in 2011, the year Saint-Andre was named
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.