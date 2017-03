PARIS, March 2 Scrumhalf Morgan Parra's Six Nations campaign with France came to an end on Monday when he was ruled out for 10 weeks with a knee injury.

"Parra has suffered a ruptured posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee," his Top 14 club Clermont said in a statement.

He started Saturday's 20-13 home defeat by Wales in Paris and was injured in the 53rd minute.

Parra will also miss Clermont's European Champions Cup quarter-final against Northampton on April 4. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)