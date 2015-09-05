PARIS, Sept 5 There was little to celebrate for France coach Philippe Saint-Andre after his side laboured to a 19-16 home victory against Scotland on Saturday, two weeks before they start their Rugby World Cup campaign against Italy.

Les Bleus were ill-disciplined and lacked creativity at the Stade de France and only escaped a first home defeat against Scotland since 1999 when Noa Nakaitaci scored their only try with seven minutes remaining.

"Let's be content with victory. The second half was good but in the first half we did not put in enough intensity, we did not put in enough speed," said Saint-Andre.

"The most important thing is the state of mind, to have that confidence and to win."

Scotland made the most of France's errors as Greig Laidlaw kicked them to a 9-6 halftime lead.

A Tommy Seymour try after a counter attack put the visitors 16-12 up.

"We were in the red early on and at the end," said wing Yoann Huget.

"We had a demanding week of preparation and we felt it at the start and at the end. Let's be patient, we have to stay confident."

There were no excuses from captain Thierry Dusautoir.

"It was a complicated game, we made too many errors," said the flanker, who was back from a knee injury.

"We allowed them to stay in contention until the end. It is good that we managed to come back but overall it is not satisfying."

France, who reached the World Cup final in 2011 despite a mediocre group phase, take on Italy on Sept. 19 and will also face Romania, Canada and finally Ireland in Pool D. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)