TOULOUSE, France Nov 12 France's emphatic 52-8 victory over Samoa on Saturday came at a cost as they suffered several injuries ahead of tough encounters against Australia and New Zealand later this month.

Flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc will miss the remainder of the November series after sustaining a forearm fracture while prop Jefferson Poirot, number eight Loann Goujon and flanker Kevin Gourdon were also hurt.

"It's the big black mark of the evening," said France coach Guy Noves who took over from Philippe Saint-Andre after last year's World Cup.

Former Toulouse coach Noves said Trinh-Duc needed surgery. "We hope he will be back for the Six Nations (in February)," he added.

Gourdon sustained knee and ankle injuries, Goujon has a hip problem while Poirot hurt his shoulder and is out of next Saturday's game against Australia at the Stade de France.

Noves said his side should have amassed more than their seven tries.

"I have seen France try nice things, launch moves from far out, there was a good tempo," he explained. "Sometimes it was superb but we won't always have opponents who kick clumsily.

"We should have scored three more tries in the first half. At a higher level this lack of efficiency will cost us."

Noves was delighted with centres Wesley Fofana and Remi Lamerat who produced scintillating displays against Samoa.

"Some players played a great game," said Noves, referring to the pair. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)