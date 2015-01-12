PARIS Jan 12 France fullback Scott Spedding will join Clermont from Bayonne on a three-year deal next season, the Top 14 club said on Monday.

"We had been in contact with Scott for several seasons. We are very happy to see such a talented and consistent player join the club for the seasons to come," said Clermont sports director Jean-Marc Lhermet of the 28-year-old South African-born player.

Spedding was called up by France for the first time in November and started against Fiji, Australia and Argentina.

His contract with Clermont includes an option for an additional season at the Auvergne club. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)