LONDON Jan 15 France have included uncapped Clermont winger Noa Nakaitaci in a provisional 31-man squad for the Six Nations.

Fiji-born Nakaitaci, who was part of the New Zealand tour in 2013 but did not play in a test, has caught the eye of France coach Philippe Saint-Andre with some impressive club form.

"He has become an undisputed first choice at (Clermont). He scores tries and makes differences. He has progressed enormously this season," Saint-Andre was quoted on Le Figaro's website.

Fit-again Toulouse number eight Louis Picamoles has also been included in the squad after missing the November tests with a lung infection.

France will begin their bid for a first title since 2010 at home to Scotland on Feb. 7.

Squad:

Forwards: Eddy Ben Arous (Racing-Metro), Alexandre Menini Toulon), Benjamin Kayser (Clermont), Guilhem Guirado (Toulon), Nicolas Mas (Montpellier), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Rabah Slimani (Stade Français), Alexandre Flanquart (Stade Français), Yoann Maestri (Toulouse), Pascal Papé (Stade Français), Romain Taofifenua (Toulon), Damien Chouly (Clermont), Thierry Dusautoir (Toulouse), Bernard Le Roux (Racing-Métro), Yannick Nyanga (Toulouse), Charles Ollivon (Bayonne), Louis Picamoles (Toulouse).

Backs: Rory Kockott (Castres), Sébastien Tillous-Borde (Toulon), Rémi Tales (Castres), Camille Lopez (Clermont), Mathieu Bastareaud (Toulon), Wesley Fofana (Clermont), Rémi Lamerat (Castres), Alexandre Dumoulin (Racing-Métro), Teddy Thomas (Racing-Métro), Sofiane Guitoune (Bordeaux-Bègles), Yoann Huget (Toulouse), Noa Nakaitaci (Clermont), Brice Dulin (Racing-Métro), Scott Spedding (Bayonne). (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)