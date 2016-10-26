PARIS Oct 26 France included RC Toulon's Charles Ollivon in a 32-man squad on Wednesday to prepare for the November tests despite the player not featuring on coach Guy Noves's initial elite list.

The 30-man elite squad was named at the start of the season to protect players who become available to Noves from 15 days before the Six Nations until eight days after it ends.

Number eight Louis Picamoles, who could not feature on the elite list because he plays in England, has also been included in the squad along with centre and wing Virimi Vakatawa.

Ollivon, who plays blindside flanker or number eight, provides cover for the injured Bernard Le Roux.

France face Samoa in Toulouse on Nov. 12 and meet Australia on Nov. 19 and New Zealand on Nov. 26 at the Stade de France. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)