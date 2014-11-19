Rugby-Reds' flyhalf Cooper gets three-game ban for high tackle
March 21 Queensland Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper has been banned for three Super Rugby games following his sending off for a dangerous tackle against South Africa's Lions at the weekend.
PARIS Nov 19 France manager Philippe Saint-Andre on Wednesday named the following team to face Argentina at the Stade de France on Saturday:
15-Scott Spedding, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Maxime Mermoz, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Teddy Thomas, 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Bernard Le Roux, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Benjamin Kayser, 1-Xavier Chiocci
Replacements (Eight to be chosen from the following 11):
Alexandre Menini, Uini Atonio, Guilhem Guirado, Yoann Maestri, Alexandre Flanquart, Yannick Nyanga, Rory Kockott, Remi Tales, Mathieu Bastareaud, Maxime Medard, Benjamin Fall.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mitch Phillips)
SYDNEY, March 21 The twice Super Rugby champion ACT Brumbies have issued a call to arms to rugby fans in the Australian capital, asking them to show their support for the franchise by turning out for this weekend's match.
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.