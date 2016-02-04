REFILE-Rugby-Former Scotland skipper Brown calls time on rugby career
April 11 Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.
PARIS Feb 4 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to take on Italy in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Saturday:
1-Eddy Ben Arous, 2-Guilhem Guirado (captain), 3-Rabah Slimani, 4-Paul Jedrasiak, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Wenceslas Lauret, 7-Damien Chouly, 8-Louis Picamoles, 9-Sebastien Bezy, Jules Plisson, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Jonathan Danty, 13-Gael Fickou, 14-Hugo Bonneval, 15-Maxime Medard
Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Uini Atonio, 18-Jefferson Poirot, 19-Alexandre Flanquart, 20-Yacouba Camara, 21-Maxime Machenaud, 22-Jean-Marc Doussain, 23-Maxime Mermoz (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
April 11 Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.
April 11 Leicester Tigers and Argentina prop Marcos Ayerza has retired from professional rugby after being advised to end his playing career due to a back injury, the English Premiership club said on Tuesday.